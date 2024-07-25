USS New York Live Fire Exercise

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 9, 2024) – Lt. Austin Stack, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard USS New York, July 9, 2024. Live-fire exercises are conducted periodically to gain and maintain weapons proficiency. USS New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

