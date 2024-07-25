Date Taken: 07.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 10:21 Photo ID: 8554844 VIRIN: 240728-D-PM193-5610 Resolution: 7012x4675 Size: 4.34 MB Location: TOKYO, JP

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SD Meets with Japan and ROK Counterparts in Tokyo [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.