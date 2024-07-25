Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Meets with Japan and ROK Counterparts in Tokyo [Image 16 of 26]

    SD Meets with Japan and ROK Counterparts in Tokyo

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with U.S. Marines at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 10:21
    Photo ID: 8554835
    VIRIN: 240728-D-PM193-4119
    Resolution: 8051x5367
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Meets with Japan and ROK Counterparts in Tokyo [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MoD
    ROK
    SECDEF
    SECDEF Austin

