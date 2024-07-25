CORFU, GREECE (July 8, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) departs port in Corfu, Greece, July 8, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG, is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression while demonstrating speed and agility in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 10:24 Photo ID: 8554834 VIRIN: 240708-N-UF626-1189 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.4 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Departs Corfu Greece [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.