    USS New York Departs Corfu Greece [Image 1 of 2]

    USS New York Departs Corfu Greece

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    CORFU, GREECE (July 8, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) departs port in Corfu, Greece, July 8, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG, is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression while demonstrating speed and agility in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    This work, USS New York Departs Corfu Greece [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    greece
    lpd21
    corfu
    WSPARG-24thMEU

