    Air Traffic Control Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Traffic Control Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240726-N-QR506-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), monitor the ship’s airspace during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 07:32
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Air Traffic Control
    Radar
    AC
    USS America (LHA 6)

