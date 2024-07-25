240726-N-QR506-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), monitor the ship’s airspace during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 07:32 Photo ID: 8554789 VIRIN: 240726-N-QR506-1066 Resolution: 5568x3578 Size: 4.45 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Traffic Control Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.