The U.S. Olympic Team waves to onlookers during the opening ceremonies July 26 as its boat cruises along the River Seine.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 07:29
|Photo ID:
|8554780
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-UW671-1011
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|59 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.