Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris [Image 7 of 20]

    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Olympic Team waves to onlookers during the opening ceremonies July 26 as its boat cruises along the River Seine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 07:29
    Photo ID: 8554768
    VIRIN: 240726-A-UW671-1006
    Resolution: 6388x4261
    Size: 26.65 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris
    U.S. Olympic Team participates in 2024 Opening Ceremonies in Paris

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paris2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download