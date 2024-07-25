Sri Lankan marines participate in amphibious raid exercise

Sri Lankan marines maneuver through a simulated enemy compound during an amphibious assault at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 27. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 07.27.2024
Photo by Cpl Aidan Hekker
Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US