    USS Somerset Sailor signals to scene leader during drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Somerset Sailor signals to scene leader during drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Airman Apprentice Nicholas Ronan Esoy (left), a Wapato, Washington native, signals to a scene leader during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 27. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8554609
    VIRIN: 240727-N-JS660-1157
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.12 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: WAPATO, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Training
    Third Fleet
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Joint Teamwork
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

