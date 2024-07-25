Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marines, partners rehearse amphibious exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    US Marines, partners rehearse amphibious exercise

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jack Leonhart, right, a section leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Tongan marine assigned to His Majesty’s Armed Forces discuss troop movements outside of a simulated enemy compound during an amphibious assault rehearsal at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 25. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 00:18
    Photo ID: 8554608
    VIRIN: 240725-M-HP224-1136
    Resolution: 7799x5202
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US
    This work, US Marines, partners rehearse amphibious exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    AMPHIBEX
    RIMPAC 2024
    I MEF Summer Series

