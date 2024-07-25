USS Somerset Sailors and 15th MEU Marines participate in drill during RIMPAC 2024

Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fight a simulated fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 27. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

