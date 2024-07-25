MH-60S Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240726-N-PV363-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2024) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 taxies on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

