    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MH-60S Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 2]

    MH-60S Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240726-N-PV363-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2024) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 taxies on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 21:22
    Photo ID: 8554565
    VIRIN: 240726-N-PV363-1023
    Resolution: 3554x1975
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60S Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 2], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MH-60S Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    MH-60S Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    TAGS

    flight operations
    MH60S
    PHIBRON 11
    LHA 6
    USS America

