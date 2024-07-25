71st Anniversary Korean War Armistice

The Waipahu High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and guest speakers pose for a photo during the 71st Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice ceremony at the Hawaii State Capitol on Oahu, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. The ceremony honored Korean War veterans for their selfless and heroic services during a pivotal moment in history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

Date Taken: 07.27.2024
Location: HAWAII, US