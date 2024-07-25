Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    71st Anniversary Korean War Armistice [Image 8 of 8]

    71st Anniversary Korean War Armistice

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    The Waipahu High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and guest speakers pose for a photo during the 71st Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice ceremony at the Hawaii State Capitol on Oahu, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. The ceremony honored Korean War veterans for their selfless and heroic services during a pivotal moment in history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8554554
    VIRIN: 240727-A-JL197-1137
    Resolution: 6744x4498
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Ceremony
    8th TSC
    Armistice
    Korean War
    Hawaii State Capitol
    Gavin Gardner

