71st Anniversary Korean War Armistice

Major General Gavin J. Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks during the 71st Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice ceremony at the Hawaii State Capitol on Oahu, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. Gardner was the keynote speaker for the U.S. Army Pacific for the event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

