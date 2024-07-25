U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies responding to aground yacht off Chesapeake Bay

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to the 104-foot yacht Lovebug which ran aground roughly a half-mile offshore between Beverly Beach and Curtis Point, Maryland, July 27, 2024. The five persons on board were safely recovered by a good Samaritan and a tow boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 18:17 Photo ID: 8554430 VIRIN: 240727-G-FN033-1002 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 322.35 KB Location: BEVERLY BEACH, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 43 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN