    Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 3]

    Truman's COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Beam 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240726-N-SW048-1201 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan O'Neal, a native of Enid, Oklahoma, prepares to fire a M240 Bravo during a live fire during simulated small boat attacks abaord the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 26, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

