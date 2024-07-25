Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, partner agencies responding to aground yacht off Chesapeake Bay

    BEVERLY BEACH, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies are responding to the 104-foot yacht Lovebug which ran aground roughly a half-mile offshore between Beverly Beach and Curtis Point, Maryland, July 27, 2024. The five persons on board were safely recovered by a good Samaritan and a tow boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region)

