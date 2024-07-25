Truman's COMPTUEX

240727-N-RG232-1168 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July, 27, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Theodore Vandenhout, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan disconnects the cables of an Auxiallary Mission Computer Interface Device aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July, 27. The Harry S. Truman Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz)

