    Army General Counsel experiences PTA’s commitment to the land [Image 3 of 4]

    Army General Counsel experiences PTA’s commitment to the land

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) archeologists provide an overview of the Cultural Resources program showcasing some artifacts to Army General Counsel Carrie F. Ricci on March 25, 2024. PTA is the U.S. Army’s training complex on Hawaii Island.

    USARPAC
    PTA
    Pōhakuloa Training Area

