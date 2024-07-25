Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army General Counsel experiences PTA’s commitment to the land [Image 1 of 4]

    Army General Counsel experiences PTA’s commitment to the land

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Pōhakuloa Training Area biologist provides an overview of the Natural Resources program to Army General Counsel Carrie F. Ricci, March 25, 2024. PTA is the U.S. Army’s training complex on Hawaii Island.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8554369
    VIRIN: 240325-A-OL548-1001
    Resolution: 7884x5259
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army General Counsel experiences PTA’s commitment to the land [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    PTA
    Pōhakuloa Training Area

