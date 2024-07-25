From left, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Stroupe II, 1st Sgt. Curtis Moss, Helen Ayer Patton, granddaughter of Gen. George S. Patton, Jr., and Sgt. Robbi Renardi stand in front of an armored vehicle in Patton Park, June 1, France. The Soldiers are members of the 100th AB, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, who recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mark Kersting, 100th AB)

