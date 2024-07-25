Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Band Five [Image 4 of 4]

    Band Five

    FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Stroupe II, 1st Sgt. Curtis Moss, Helen Ayer Patton, granddaughter of Gen. George S. Patton, Jr., and Sgt. Robbi Renardi stand in front of an armored vehicle in Patton Park, June 1, France. The Soldiers are members of the 100th AB, an Army Reserve band stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, who recently returned from eight days of performances in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was the 100th AB’s first trip overseas since World War II, when the band served as the band of the 100th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mark Kersting, 100th AB)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8554360
    VIRIN: 240601-A-LD390-6500
    Resolution: 682x453
    Size: 276.49 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band Five [Image 4 of 4], by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Band Two
    Band Three
    Band Four
    Band Five

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100th Army Band Returns from the Performance of a Lifetime

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    D-Day 80th
    100th Army Band; Fort Knox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download