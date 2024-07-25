240726-N-KA812-1038 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Grant Ammons, a native of Comway, South Carolina dissassembles a hydraulic jackin the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 26. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is operating in the NAVEAST AOO in direct support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 13:09 Photo ID: 8554262 VIRIN: 240726-N-KA812-1038 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.95 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.