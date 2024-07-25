240726-N-KA812-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Brendon Harper, a native of Lusby, Maryland, installs a harness on an F-414-GE-400 jet engine in the jet shop of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 26. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is operating in the NAVEAST AOO in direct support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 13:09 Photo ID: 8554261 VIRIN: 240726-N-KA812-1023 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 992.85 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman's COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.