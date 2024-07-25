Truman's COMPTUEX

240726-N-KA812-1015 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 26, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Chunbing Zhao, a native of New York CIty, replaces a relief valve on an NAN cart in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 26. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is operating in the NAVEAST AOO in direct support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)
