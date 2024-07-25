Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Maneuver Advisor Team 1221, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, pose for a photo at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, in Seymour Armory, Seymour, Indiana, Jul. 26, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities, concepts, and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)
