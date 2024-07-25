Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 14 of 17]

    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

    SEYMOUR, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Brownridge, assigned to Maneuver Advisor Team 1221, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, engages in training with replicated partner forces at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, in Seymour Armory, Seymour, Indiana, Jul. 26, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities, concepts, and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)

    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Army2030
    OCV
    Maneuver Advisor Team 1221
    982nd Signal Company (Airborne)

