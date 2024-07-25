U.S. Army Capt. Kevin Lynch, Observer, Coach/Trainer, assigned to 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), from Randolph, Ma., observes U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st SFAB interact with replicated partner forces at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 26, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities, concepts, and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 11:37 Photo ID: 8554231 VIRIN: 240726-A-IF596-1009 Resolution: 6129x4086 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SEYMOUR, INDIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.