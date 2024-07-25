Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 10 of 17]

    Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    A UH-60 Black Hawk flies at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 26, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities and concepts to provide the Army combat-ready Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 11:42
    Photo ID: 8554228
    VIRIN: 240726-A-IF596-1006
    Resolution: 6071x4492
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    982nd Signal Company
    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    38th CAB
    Army2030
    OCV

