U.S. Army Sgt. Tom Lapinski, with 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, Indiana National Guard, prepares for takeoff at the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 26, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where SFABs validate combat capabilities, concepts, and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 11:43 Photo ID: 8554227 VIRIN: 240726-A-IF596-1005 Resolution: 4307x6460 Size: 1.58 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.