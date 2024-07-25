Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory

U.S. Army Spc. Keli Luangrath, assigned to 982nd Signal Company (Airborne), 335th Signal Command (Theater), documents a training exercise in support of Operation Combined Victory on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 26, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where Security Force Assistance Brigades validate combat capabilities and concepts and maintain Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)

