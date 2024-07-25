U.S. Army Spc. Keli Luangrath, assigned to 982nd Signal Company (Airborne), 335th Signal Command (Theater), documents a training exercise in support of Operation Combined Victory on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 26, 2024. This exercise is part of a warfighting laboratory where Security Force Assistance Brigades validate combat capabilities and concepts and maintain Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 11:44
|Photo ID:
|8554225
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-IF596-1003
|Resolution:
|6595x4397
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IOWA, US
This work, Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.