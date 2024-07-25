U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derrick Brownridge, assigned to Maneuver Team 1221, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, awaits transport during Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Jul. 26, 2024. OCV validates task forces from the 1st, 3rd, 54th SFABs Soldiers and leaders as they assess, support, liaise and advise replicated partner forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keli Luangrath/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 11:47 Photo ID: 8554220 VIRIN: 240726-A-XB335-1007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.14 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Combined Victory: SFAB warfighting laboratory [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.