Mr. Howard Gonzales, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville Deputy District for Programs and Project Management, receives the new commander Col. Brandon L. Bowman, during a Change of Command ceremony at the Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville Fl., July 26, 2025.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 09:40 Photo ID: 8554178 VIRIN: 240726-A-BO243-8622 Resolution: 4272x2848 Size: 1.59 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.