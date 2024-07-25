Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Mr. Howard Gonzales, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville Deputy District for Programs and Project Management, receives the new commander Col. Brandon L. Bowman, during a Change of Command ceremony at the Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville Fl., July 26, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8554178
    VIRIN: 240726-A-BO243-8622
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024
    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024
    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024
    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024
    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jacksonville District
    Howie Gonzales
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USACEJAXCOC2024
    Col. Brandon L. Bowman
    Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download