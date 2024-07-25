Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Col. James Booth, outgoing commander, Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), stands and addresses the Jacksonville District for a final time during the change of command ceremony where Booth relinquished command to Col. Brandon Bowman at the Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville, Fl., July 26, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8554177
    VIRIN: 240726-A-BO243-7758
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

