USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

Col. James Booth, outgoing commander, Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), stands and addresses the Jacksonville District for a final time during the change of command ceremony where Booth relinquished command to Col. Brandon Bowman at the Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville, Fl., July 26, 2025.

