USACE Jacksonville District Change of Command 2024

Employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District watch as Col. Brandon L. Bowman assumes command of the Jacksonville District, during a Change of Command ceremony July 26,2024 at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Jacoby Symphony Hall. As Jacksonville District Commander, Bowman assumes responsibility for Florida's federal development of water resources. It includes the USACE's largest ecosystem restoration project - America's Everglades, the nation's most extensive regulatory program, and the largest federal coastal program in the United States.

