    USS Tripoli Sailors practice tactical manuvers [Image 12 of 15]

    USS Tripoli Sailors practice tactical manuvers

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240723-N-KX492-1197
    Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Dwayne Smith, from Brooklyn, New York, demonstrates tactical movements during a security reaction-force basic training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

