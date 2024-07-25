USS Tripoli Sailors practice tactical manuvers

240723-N-KX492-1345

Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Dwayne Smith, from Brooklyn, New York, instructs Sailors on tactical movements during a security reaction-force basic training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

Date Taken: 07.23.2024
Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN