    Koa Moana 24: ARFF SME Exchange [Image 5 of 16]

    Koa Moana 24: ARFF SME Exchange

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Palauan locals with Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting participate in a subject matter exchange with U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Koa Moana 24 at the Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, July 26, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federal States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

