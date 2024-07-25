Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts General Quarters Drill

    SEA OF JAPAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240727-N-NF288-072 SEA OF JAPAN (July 27, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a general quarters drill in the Sea of Japan, July 27. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 02:31
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
