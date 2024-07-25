Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill

    SEA OF JAPAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240726-N-NF288-055 SEA OF JAPAN (July 26, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a flying squad drill in the Sea of Japan, July 26. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 02:23
    Photo ID: 8554025
    VIRIN: 240726-N-NF288-3243
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 866.54 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #114 #RALPH #JOHNSON #DESRON15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download