USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Flying Squad Drill

240726-N-NF288-030 SEA OF JAPAN (July 26, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a flying squad drill in the Sea of Japan, July 26. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

