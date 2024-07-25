240724-N-PH222-1011 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 24, 2024)

Capt. Tuan Nguyen, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet staff, speaks with members of the Republic of Singapore Navy during staff talks aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a port visit in Singapore, July 24, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 00:52 Photo ID: 8553935 VIRIN: 240724-N-PH222-1011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.56 MB Location: SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Conducts Staff Talks with Republic of Singapore Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.