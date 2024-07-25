Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Conducts Staff Talks with Republic of Singapore Navy [Image 1 of 2]

    SINGAPORE

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240724-N-PH222-1004 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 24, 2024)
    Capt. Ed Angelinas, Maritime Operations Center director, U.S. 7th Fleet, Rear Adm. Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74, and Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speak with members of the Republic of Singapore Navy aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit to Singapore, July 24, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

