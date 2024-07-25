Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 15]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors observe flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8553868
    VIRIN: 240726-N-NX999-1135
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
