Sailors observe flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Chad K. Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 00:39
|Photo ID:
|8553868
|VIRIN:
|240726-N-NX999-1135
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.