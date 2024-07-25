Legalman 2nd Class Maria Woodrum, from Chardon, Ohio, performs maintenance on a scuttle aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 00:39
|Photo ID:
|8553866
|VIRIN:
|240726-N-XK462-1008
|Resolution:
|4429x2953
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance On A Scuttle [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.