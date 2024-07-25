Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Nimitz Sailor Cuts Hair

    A Nimitz Sailor Cuts Hair

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Retail Specialist Seaman Brannon Desmond, from San Antonio, cuts a Sailors hair in the barbershop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Enlisted
    Navy

