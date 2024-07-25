A Nimitz Sailor Cuts Hair

Retail Specialist Seaman Brannon Desmond, from San Antonio, cuts a Sailors hair in the barbershop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

