Culinary Specialist Seaman Keven Lagos, from Long Island, New York, grills chicken in the aft galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.27.2024 00:39 Photo ID: 8553860 VIRIN: 240726-N-NX635-1139 Resolution: 4248x5310 Size: 8.25 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Nimitz Sailor Grills Chicken [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.