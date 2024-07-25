A Nimitz Sailor Removes Jet Engine Access Doors

Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Shane Stumbaugh, from Little Rock, California, removes the engine access door of an aircraft in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2024. Nimitz is in underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

