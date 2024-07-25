Nimitz Sailor Serves Breakfast

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Hiler, from Oxnard, California, serves breakfast in the aft galley of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 26, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
