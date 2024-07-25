Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL Conducts Weapons Handling Exercise in Eden [Image 3 of 4]

    ESL Conducts Weapons Handling Exercise in Eden

    EDEN, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    EDEN, New South Wales, Australia (July 11, 2024) - Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) perform crane operations during a weapons training evolution while the ship conducts a scheduled port visit in Eden, New South Wales, Australia, July 11. Eden is the fourth port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 23:59
    Photo ID: 8553840
    VIRIN: 240711-N-OJ012-2158
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 848.96 KB
    Location: EDEN, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Conducts Weapons Handling Exercise in Eden [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL Conducts Weapons Handling Exercise in Eden
    ESL Conducts Weapons Handling Exercise in Eden
    ESL Conducts Weapons Handling Exercise in Eden
    ESL Conducts Weapons Handling Exercise in Eden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download