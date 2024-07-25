ESL Conducts Weapons Handling Exercise in Eden

EDEN, New South Wales, Australia (July 11, 2024) - Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) perform crane operations during a weapons training evolution while the ship conducts a scheduled port visit in Eden, New South Wales, Australia, July 11. Eden is the fourth port visit for Emory S. Land since it departed on deployment, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes)

